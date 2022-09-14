Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Short Interest Update

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the August 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rice Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 821,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 705,616 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $904,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 32.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,732,000. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of RONI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. 29,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,723. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

