Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 22,716,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,371,000 after buying an additional 1,916,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,551,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,275,000 after buying an additional 207,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,934,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,020,000 after buying an additional 1,432,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,593,000 after buying an additional 275,911 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,156,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,365,000 after buying an additional 155,907 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $164,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 16,410 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $164,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 4,396 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $39,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,151 shares of company stock valued at $888,837 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. 95,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,718. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $12.96.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.50% and a negative return on equity of 102.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.