Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 68,862 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,862 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nature’s Sunshine Products

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 9,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $92,948.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,370,222.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 13,536 shares of company stock valued at $130,871 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NATR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,744. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

