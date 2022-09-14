Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 7,500 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,218,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATRS remained flat at $5.59 on Wednesday. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Antares Pharma

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

(Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.