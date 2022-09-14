Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 900 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Clarus worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clarus by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,842 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clarus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 513,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CLAR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,182. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28. Clarus Co. has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Insider Activity at Clarus

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Clarus Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.