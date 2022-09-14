Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $10.12 Million Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,103 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.49% of Progress Software worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 139.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $44.71. 3,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.00. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $779,826. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.