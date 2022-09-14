Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $4.74 Million Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.30% of MYR Group worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

In related news, CFO Betty R. Johnson sold 7,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $705,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Betty R. Johnson sold 7,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $705,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $376,146.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,785.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,240 shares of company stock worth $1,588,678. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYRG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.01. 335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,619. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average is $90.85. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $121.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $708.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.15 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

