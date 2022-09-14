Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $5.66 Million Stake in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,566 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 5.77% of Park City Group worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 30,111 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

PCYG stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,009. Park City Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a market cap of $103.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.05.

PCYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

