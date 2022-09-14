Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,553,000 after purchasing an additional 368,106 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth approximately $23,130,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,338,000 after buying an additional 166,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, William Blair cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 9,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $810,626.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,059 shares of company stock worth $3,052,688 in the last ninety days. 28.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSM traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.84. 4,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,450. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day moving average of $80.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.66%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

