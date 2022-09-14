Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Increases Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $12,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,562,000 after acquiring an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,879,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,357,000 after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 49,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.08. 361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,719. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $59.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $362,896.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,669,424.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $362,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,908 shares in the company, valued at $130,669,424.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 17,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $989,364.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,507,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,142,833.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,633 shares of company stock worth $3,534,996 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

