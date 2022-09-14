Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 900 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.49% of ADTRAN worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,447 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADTN. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Insider Activity

ADTRAN Price Performance

In other ADTRAN news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $652,984.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTRAN stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,246. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $918.25 million, a PE ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 1.36.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -128.57%.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Featured Stories

