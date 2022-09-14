Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 443 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,879,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Arcosa by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arcosa by 11.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,134,000 after buying an additional 218,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arcosa by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,619,000 after buying an additional 183,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,910,000 after buying an additional 160,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACA shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of ACA stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.90. 1,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,314. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.37. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $131,427.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,908.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

