Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) Trading Up 1%

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 1,583,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,716,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REI shares. StockNews.com lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Roth Capital lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.90 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.
Ring Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $323.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79.
About Ring Energy
Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
