Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,350 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 5,350 ($64.64) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.28) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($56.79) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,329.23 ($64.39).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO stock traded down GBX 109.32 ($1.32) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,799.68 ($58.00). The company had a trading volume of 5,337,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,931. The company has a market capitalization of £77.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.98. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,819.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,352.22.

Insider Activity at Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

