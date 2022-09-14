RioDeFi (RFUEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $491,069.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 301,550,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

RioDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

