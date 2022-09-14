Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Acquires 4,648 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,361 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,835 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 292.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $158.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.80 billion, a PE ratio of 292.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.48 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,404,484 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

