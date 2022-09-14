Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,349 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $366.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

