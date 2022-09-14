Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $33.42 Million Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the quarter. RPM International accounts for 2.5% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned about 0.32% of RPM International worth $33,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in RPM International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM stock opened at $92.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average of $85.43. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $101.48.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,985.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RPM International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

RPM International Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.