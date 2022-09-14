Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,995 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 161.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 91.84%.

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,778. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

