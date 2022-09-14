Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $127.25 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day moving average is $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

