ROOBEE Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $821,609.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00094526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00069935 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00022076 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00031680 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000321 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,102,063,740 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.