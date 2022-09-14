Roseon Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million (ROSN)

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Roseon Finance has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Roseon Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0609 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Roseon Finance has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Roseon Finance Profile

Roseon Finance is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2021. Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,862,675 coins. Roseon Finance’s official website is roseon.finance. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance.

Roseon Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roseon Finance is a mobile yield aggregator designed to manage crypto + NFT portfolios and optimizes yield across DeFi and CeFi networks.Key elements of the Roseon Finance ecosystem:Roseon Mobile is a mobile crypto app that tightly integrates with CeFi and DeFi services within a single interface to help simplify the digital asset investing experience.Roseon Aggregator Service integrates with external CeFi and DeFi sources to bring liquidity, yield and NFTs into the Roseon ecosystem.Roseon.DeFi is a decentralized yield farming application designed to provide liquidity pools, swaps and yield aggregation as it will interact with the other DeFi services with the goal of optimization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roseon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Roseon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Roseon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

