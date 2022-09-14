Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Update

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the August 15th total of 420,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 99.2 days.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

RUSMF remained flat at $20.96 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $29.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RUSMF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.42.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

