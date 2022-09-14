Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUSGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$28.50 on Wednesday. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$23.80 and a 52-week high of C$36.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

