Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.46% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUTH. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 127.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 30,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $606.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $24.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

