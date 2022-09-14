Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.83. Approximately 5,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 317,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYI shares. StockNews.com raised Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 95.50% and a net margin of 7.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 4.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter worth $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.