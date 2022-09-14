Saba Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYXW)

Saba Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYXW – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,608 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Onyx Acquisition Co. I were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I stock remained flat at $0.08 on Wednesday. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Onyx Acquisition Co I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on search for a target business in the general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

Featured Stories

