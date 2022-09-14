SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $756,766.52 and approximately $114,912.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,919.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00589381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00258799 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00048487 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010402 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

