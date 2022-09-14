Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Shares Bought by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 52,172 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 82,158 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SFE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. 19 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,214. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 26,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $96,449.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,782.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Safeguard Scientifics Profile

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.