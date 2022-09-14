Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of SFE opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 26,209 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $96,449.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

