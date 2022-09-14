Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of SFE opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.98.
In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 26,209 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $96,449.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
