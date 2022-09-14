San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Sees Large Volume Increase

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 857,021 shares.The stock last traded at $12.01 and had previously closed at $11.56.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 43,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 23,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.