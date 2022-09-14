San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Sees Large Volume Increase

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 857,021 shares.The stock last traded at $12.01 and had previously closed at $11.56.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 4.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.
