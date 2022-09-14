Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.87

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.87 and traded as high as $5.77. Sangamo Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 1,042,530 shares.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

The company has a market cap of $864.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $2,132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,752,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,600,643.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

