Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the August 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Santos Stock Up 1.1 %

SSLZY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 192,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,766. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. Santos has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

Santos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Santos’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

