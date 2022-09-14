Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,710 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 13,612 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in eBay by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,354,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $134,837,000 after buying an additional 233,226 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in eBay by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 15,429 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.53%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

