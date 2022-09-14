Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 242,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,433,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.4% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 500.9% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78.

