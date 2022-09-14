Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 693,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $153,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,347,000 after buying an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,087,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $685,253,000 after buying an additional 370,444 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 85,967 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,065,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Announces Dividend

Shares of V opened at $199.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.64. The firm has a market cap of $377.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

