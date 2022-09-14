Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 6,652 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BSV stock opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

