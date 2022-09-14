Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 8,468 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $197.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

