ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
ScanSource stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,384. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $705.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. ScanSource has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $41.01.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
