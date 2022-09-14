ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

ScanSource Trading Down 4.0 %

ScanSource stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,384. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $705.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. ScanSource has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $41.01.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,824,000 after buying an additional 243,858 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth $7,707,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 271.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 286,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after buying an additional 209,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,623,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,673,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,222,000 after buying an additional 81,055 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

