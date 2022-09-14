Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Down 52.8% in August

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the August 15th total of 214,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,014.0 days.

Scatec ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STECF remained flat at $13.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21. Scatec ASA has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $20.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Scatec ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Scatec ASA Company Profile

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

