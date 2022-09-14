Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) Insider David Schwartz Acquires 8,000 Shares

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC – Get Rating) insider David Schwartz purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$18.00 ($12.59) per share, with a total value of A$144,000.00 ($100,699.30).

Schaffer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Get Schaffer alerts:

Schaffer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Schaffer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.90%.

Schaffer Company Profile

Schaffer Corporation Limited, a diversified industrial and investment company, manufactures and sells automotive leather and building materials primarily in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company's Automotive Leather segment manufactures and supplies leather to the automotive industry. Its Building Materials segment manufactures pre-cast and pre-stressed concrete floors, beams, and wall products for infrastructure, building, and resource projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schaffer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaffer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.