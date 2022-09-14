Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Boosted by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255,642 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,586 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after acquiring an additional 815,405 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $30.94. 133,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,359,280. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

