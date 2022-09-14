Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 109,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 7,359,280 shares.The stock last traded at $30.91 and had previously closed at $30.79.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

