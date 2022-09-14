Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Finer Wealth Management Inc.

Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,237. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average is $65.05. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

