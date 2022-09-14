Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,076 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 67,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $21.40. 21,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,076. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85.

