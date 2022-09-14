Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Increased by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

