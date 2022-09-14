Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,159 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 62,526 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 69,070 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,968,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.88.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

