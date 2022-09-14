Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Down 41.0% in August

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the August 15th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Scorpio Gold Price Performance
SRCRF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. Scorpio Gold has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
About Scorpio Gold
