Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Down 41.0% in August

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the August 15th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Scorpio Gold Price Performance

SRCRF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. Scorpio Gold has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

