Sculptor Capital LP Acquires 204,837 Shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,837 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned 3.73% of Independence worth $19,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACQR. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,085 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Independence by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,205,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 455,976 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Independence by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,066,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311,586 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Independence by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,475 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Independence during the 1st quarter worth $14,994,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Price Performance

ACQR opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

Independence Profile

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

