Sculptor Capital LP Has $13.16 Million Holdings in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,570 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 5.55% of Powered Brands worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POW. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Powered Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Powered Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 393,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the fourth quarter worth $2,062,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

POW stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Powered Brands has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

